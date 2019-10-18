DCCC leader advises Democrats to keep messaging on impeachment 'simple'

House Democrats facing reelection in 2020 are being urged to keep their language on impeachment simple and direct, according to a memo from Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosHouse Democratic campaign arm raises .4 million in third quarter Pelosi tells Democrats to focus on Constitution, not Trump GOP ratchets up 2020 attacks as impeachment storm grows MORE (D-Ill.), who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

In the memo obtained by The Hill, Bustos told her colleagues to keep their rhetoric "language simple, direct and values-based" if asked about President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump's 'let them fight' remarks: 'Enough is enough' Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump 'and profit off of it' Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: 'Sometimes you have to let them fight' MORE's actions and impeachment. The chairwoman also said that House Democrats need to drive home the message that "no one is above the law."

The memo pointed to polling that showed voters are finding Democratic messaging to be more convincing than Republicans on impeachment.

Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said they found the Democrats' message saying Trump is abusing his authority to be convincing, including 42 percent who said it was a very convincing argument.

Just 44 percent of respondents said they found Republicans' messaging that the "the Ukraine issue is just another witch hunt" to be convincing, with 34 percent of that total finding it was very convincing.

The poll was conducted by the Democratic firm ALG Research.

House Democrats have been grappling with how to address the issue of impeachment, worried it could hurt candidates running in swing districts.