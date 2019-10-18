Super PAC seeks to spend more than $1 million supporting Yang

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report Saagar Enjeti praises Yang for bringing threat of automation to forefront at Ohio debate Biden, Warren tied for lead in Iowa poll MORE has the support of a new super PAC, with the group seeking to raise more than $1 million to boost his White House bid.

Vox's Recode first reported that the Math PAC, which was established in September, will engage in both paid media and voter outreach in a number of early voting states.

The group seeks to spend more than seven figures backing Yang's bid, according to Recode.

The group's website states that it "will work to ensure that American’s know that Andrew Yang is our best chance of defeating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump's 'let them fight' remarks: 'Enough is enough' Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump 'and profit off of it' Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: 'Sometimes you have to let them fight' MORE."

"We conduct targeted advertising, plan events, and launch outreach initiatives, so Americans learn what is at stake this election cycle and into the future," it reads. "It is time America elects a President that has done the math so the economy can start to put PEOPLE first."

Will Hailer, who is leading the committee, told Recode that the group's fundraising will “allow the movement behind Andrew Yang to catch up to elected officials — who were able to transfer years of war chests to their presidential campaigns."

“He is running against governors, senators, and institutional actors that have these apparatuses that they can automatically tap into,” Hailer said. “So the only way to be able to give voice to an incredibly important conversation is to find ways to add value to that voice. And that’s what we’re hoping to do through the super PAC.”

Yang previously declared that he will not accept any PAC money. The businessman has also called for an end to super PACs on his campaign website.

"We need to end Super PACs, drown out their influence, and stop pretending that corporations have equal rights to people," his website reads.

The Hill has reached out to Yang's campaign for comment about the new PAC.

Several other 2020 contenders have sworn off money from super PACs, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump 'and profit off of it' Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter knocks Zuckerberg for invoking her father while defending Facebook Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems advance drug pricing bill | Cases of vaping-related lung illnesses near 1,500 | Juul suspends sales of most e-cigarette flavors MORE (D-Mass.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeTrump slams 'very dumb' O'Rourke for proposals on guns, tax exempt status for churches Hillicon Valley: FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger | Dems wrangle over breaking up Big Tech at debate | Critics pounce as Facebook's Libra stumbles | Zuckerberg to be interviewed by Fox News | Twitter details rules for political figures' tweets O'Rourke rips Bill O'Reilly: The problem with our economy is 'a disgraced TV host like you makes millions' MORE (D-Texas), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard'We lost a giant': 2020 Democrats mourn the death of Elijah Cummings Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart Poll: Almost half of voters say debates are best gauge of candidate's standing MORE (D-Hawaii) and former Obama Cabinet Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.

Yang, who was relatively unknown before he launched his 2020 bid, has defied fundraising expectations, raising $10 million in the third quarter.

He has lagged around 2 percent support in national polls though has drawn more attention in polls of early voting states.

An Iowa poll released this week found Yang at 5 percent support, ahead of politicians such as Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock says Trump should be removed from office Biden, Warren tied for lead in Iowa poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Hunter Biden speaks out amid Ukraine controversy MORE (D) at 4 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCampaign aide replaces Trump with Kamala Harris in viral 'meltdown' photo Warren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report Poll: Biden, Warren support remains unchanged after Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) at 2 percent.