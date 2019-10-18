Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump 'and profit off of it' Trump accuses Biden of 'quid pro quo' hours after Mulvaney remarks Testimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense MORE has received endorsements from former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) and 51 Massachusetts leaders for his 2020 White House bid, Biden's campaign announced Friday.

Dodd, who represented Connecticut in the Senate for three decades, touted his former colleague as a “talented legislator” and “skilled statesman” who is “admired and respected by his Senate colleagues, world leaders, and the American people.”

"Because I know him, because I have worked alongside him, because I believe in his demonstrated leadership, his ability to attract talented people to his cause, and because I deeply believe he can win the support of all Americans from all sectors of our country and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump's 'let them fight' remarks: 'Enough is enough' Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump 'and profit off of it' Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: 'Sometimes you have to let them fight' MORE, I am supporting my good friend, Joe Biden, for President of the United States," Dodd said in a statement released by Biden's campaign.

In addition to Dodd’s endorsement, the campaign said in a separate announcement Friday that 51 current and former elected officials on different levels of government across Massachusetts are backing Biden in the primary.

One of Biden’s leading opponents in the primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump 'and profit off of it' Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter knocks Zuckerberg for invoking her father while defending Facebook Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems advance drug pricing bill | Cases of vaping-related lung illnesses near 1,500 | Juul suspends sales of most e-cigarette flavors MORE, represents Massachusetts in the Senate, and the new round of announced endorsements come on the heels of the latest Democratic primary debate held Tuesday night in Ohio.

The 51 new Massachusetts endorsements add onto Biden’s backing from Rep. Stephen Lynch Stephen Francis LynchDemocrats want Mulvaney to testify in Trump impeachment probe Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe Maloney to serve as acting Oversight chairwoman after Cummings's death MORE (D-Mass.), who has represented Boston and its southern suburbs for nearly two decades. Lynch supported Biden since he launched earlier this year, the campaign said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report Krystal Ball reacts to Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Sanders: 'Class power over girl power' Saagar Enjeti praises Yang for bringing threat of automation to forefront at Ohio debate MORE (I-Vt.), another top candidate in the race, also received the backing of at least one high-profile progressive House Democrat following the debate Tuesday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarKrystal Ball reacts to Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Sanders: 'Class power over girl power' The Hill's Morning Report - Tempers boil over at the White House Krystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: 'He absolutely hit it out of the park' MORE (D-Minn.) announced her support for Sanders following the debate, while saying that fellow progressive freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez mourns Cummings: 'A devastating loss for our country' Booker endorses Lipinski challenger Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings MORE (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibOcasio-Cortez mourns Cummings: 'A devastating loss for our country' Elijah Cummings, Democratic chairman and powerful Trump critic, dies at 68 Krystal Ball on Sanders debate performance: 'He absolutely hit it out of the park' MORE (D-Mich.) are "on board too."