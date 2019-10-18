Gabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton

Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard'We lost a giant': 2020 Democrats mourn the death of Elijah Cummings Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart Poll: Almost half of voters say debates are best gauge of candidate's standing MORE (D-Hawaii) did not hold back Friday when responding to 2016 nominee Hilary Clinton's suggestion that she is the "favorite of the Russians" for 2020, excoriating the former secretary of State as "the queen of warmongers" and "personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party."

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far,” Clinton had told David Plouffe, host of the podcast “Campaign HQ,” and the campaign manager for former President Obama’s 2008 campaign.

While the former first lady and New York senator didn't refer to Gabbard by name, it was clear that she was going after the Hawaii congresswoman, who has had to repeatedly deny accusations of being a Russian asset.

Through a series of tweets, Gabbard went right at Clinton, calling her the "embodiment of corruption" among the Democratic Party establishment.

"From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation," Gabbard said.

"We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you," she added.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Gabbard challenged Clinton to "join the race directly" if she's going to attack her.

... powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.



It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Gabbard, a member of the Hawaii National Guard and an Iraq War veteran, has faced ongoing concern from political observers that her campaign is being amplified by Russian bots and online trolls.

She has raised eyebrows with her anti-establishment foreign policy positions, especially her accusation that the U.S. engages in regime-change wars and her meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017.

Gabbard's tweeted attack on Clinton left fellow Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerFormer public school teacher: Strikes 'wake-up call' for Democratic Party First-generation American launches Senate campaign against Booker 2020 Democrats tell LGBTQ teens they're not alone on Spirit Day MORE (N.J.) speechless.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Gabbard is polling at 1.2 percent nationally, making her one of the lower-tier candidates to make this week's primary debate in Ohio.