Harris campaign releases ad highlighting opposition to death penalty

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCampaign aide replaces Trump with Kamala Harris in viral 'meltdown' photo Warren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report Poll: Biden, Warren support remains unchanged after Democratic debate MORE’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign released an ad Friday detailing her opposition to the death penalty, as progressives scrutinize the former state attorney general's law enforcement record.

The 90-second ad features San Francisco civil rights leader Mark Leno, who discusses a case in which Harris refused to push for capital punishment in a 2003 case against an assailant who killed a plainclothes police officer while she was the city’s district attorney.

Leno says in the ad that Harris had “pledged to never bring a capital case to a San Francisco jury” but that during the eulogies for the slain officer, “that drumbeat for the death penalty was enunciated, and 3,000 uniform police officers stood and applauded the suggestion that this assailant should be put to death.”

“I learned quite a bit about my friend Kamala at that time and that no matter what, that she would not charge or pursue the death penalty in the case,” Leno says, adding that Harris did not “crumble once the political pressure and heat is turned up so high.”

I made a promise in my first campaign to never seek the death penalty. And despite pressure, I never did. pic.twitter.com/ZcumTluSPg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2019

Harris's campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how much money went into the ad and how long it will run for. It's unclear whether the ad will on both TV and online.

Democratic opposition to the death penalty has steadily risen, with several White House hopefuls noting the racial disparities surrounding capital punishment.

Harris’s tenure as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general has come under scrutiny as the Democratic Party’s progressive base voices skepticism of law enforcement officials. Activists have panned her opposition to a 2010 bill that would have legalized marijuana in California and her support for a measure that would have allowed her to prosecute parents of habitually truant students.

The ad comes as Harris seeks to bolster support for her White House bid as national and statewide polling shows her stuck in the crowded primary’s middle tier.