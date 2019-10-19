Flight attendant union endorses Markey in Senate primary battle

The Association of Flight Attendants threw their support behind Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a 'third-rate politician' | Trump, Graham trade jabs Senate confirms Trump's Air Force secretary pick Democratic senators condemn Trump for calling on China to investigate Bidens MORE (D-Mass.) in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary on Saturday, marking one of the first major endorsements in what is expected to be a highly contentious race.

The union's president, Sara Nelson, called the endorsement "personal" in a statement, citing her working relationship with the longtime Massachusetts lawmaker.

"He fights every day like our pain is his pain. He demands results because real people fuel his fight," Nelson said in a statement.

"No one in Washington fights harder for our security, from screening all checked baggage, keeping knives off planes or closing loopholes on cyber vulnerabilities. Ed fights for the working class and the people who need a champion. That’s who Ed Markey is. He stands with us. And today we stand with him," she added.

Markey is facing a number of primary challengers ahead of the state's Senate primary next year, most notably from fellow Massachusetts progressive Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyLawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings Ocasio-Cortez taps supporters for donations as former primary opponent pitches for Kennedy The 13 House Democrats who back Kavanaugh's impeachment MORE III (D).

Kennedy, who is the grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, launched his primary challenge last month on the premise of bringing generational change to the Senate.

While early polls showed Kennedy leading Markey, the incumbent senator has racked up a number of notable endorsements in Massachusetts and Washington, including his Green New Deal co-sponsor in the House, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is 'captured' by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Sanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders MORE (D-N.Y.).

Markey also led in third-quarter fundraising, bringing in $1.1 million. Kennedy, who was in the primary race for two weeks of the third quarter brought in $650,000.

The Massachusetts congressman has also garnered a number of labor endorsements, including the Massachusetts Laborers and the Massachusetts State Council of Machinists.