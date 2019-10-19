Yang defends Gabbard: She 'deserves much more respect'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSuper PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Private flight spending soars in Democratic presidential race MORE voiced support for fellow candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton Super PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang Clinton suggests Russia grooming Gabbard to run as third-party 2020 candidate MORE (D-Hawaii) late Friday amid her feud with Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonState cites 38 people for violations in Clinton email review Trump campaign to hold rallies in Mississippi, Kentucky Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE.

The tech entrepreneur tweeted that the Hawaii congresswoman and military veteran "deserves much more respect and thanks than this."

"She literally just got back from serving our country abroad," Yang wrote, referring to Gabbard returning to the campaign trail in late August after completing active-duty service.

Tulsi Gabbard deserves much more respect and thanks than this. She literally just got back from serving our country abroad. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 19, 2019

Gabbard, a major in the Hawaii National Guard, served two tours in Iraq, most recently in 2005.

Yang voiced support for Gabbard after the long-shot candidate fired back at Clinton for suggesting in a podcast interview on Friday that she was a "Russian asset."

Gabbard hit back at Clinton in a series of tweets, calling the former secretary of State "the queen of warmongers" and "personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party."

She also directly challenged Clinton to join the Democratic primary race.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

The Hawaii congressman on Saturday continued to blast Clinton for suggesting she was being groomed by Russia, calling on her "to come out from behind her proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media, and face me directly."