Watch live: Sanders holds rally with Ocasio-Cortez

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is holding a campaign rally on Saturday with progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Sanders is hoping to bounce back in the Democratic primary battle with an assist from Ocasio-Cortez, who is expected to endorse him at the rally in the New York City borough of Queens.

The rally marks Sanders's return to the campaign trail following a heart attack he suffered earlier this month. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Watch the rally live above.