Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted her endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday after appearing at his rally in the New York City borough of Queens.

"Today I am endorsing Senator @BernieSanders for president," she wrote.

"In the end, we must come together to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he's 'thinking' about impeachment Democrats introduce 'THUG Act' to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump's comparison to ISIS MORE. We should do so knowing he is a symptom of a larger problem - and our greatest hope is a multiracial, working class movement in the United States of America," she added.

The progressive freshman lawmaker also tweeted a Sanders campaign video in which she expresses her support for the senator.

"We need to have a revolution of working-class people, and it needs to be multiracial, multigendered, multigenerational," she said in the video.

"When you talk to Bernie, he doesn't talk about making a movement so that he can get elected. He talks about his campaign as part of a mass movement in America, and that's the kind of leadership that I think we need right now," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Today I am endorsing Senator @BernieSanders for president.



In the end, we must come together to defeat Donald Trump. We should do so knowing he is a symptom of a larger problem - and our greatest hope is a multiracial, working class movement in the United States of America.

On Saturday she also spoke at Sanders's campaign rally in New York City.

“It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The lawmaker's support could boost Sanders in the Democratic race, where he has been competing with fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for votes.

News of Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement of Sanders came out before Tuesday's Democratic debate, in which Sanders appeared following a recent heart attack.

Sanders also has been endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a close ally of Ocasio-Cortez.