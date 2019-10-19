Jill Stein: 'I am not a Russian spy'

Former 2016 Green Party presidential Jill Stein pushed back forcefully against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonState cites 38 people for violations in Clinton email review Trump campaign to hold rallies in Mississippi, Kentucky Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE's suggestion that Stein and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton Super PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang Clinton suggests Russia grooming Gabbard to run as third-party 2020 candidate MORE (D-Hawaii) are Russian assets Saturday on CNN.

Stein continued: "I think this is a completely unhinged conspiracy theory for which there is absolutely no basis in fact. Not for myself and not for Tulsi Gabbard. I think it's really outrageous that Hillary Clinton is trying to promote this crazy idea."

On a podcast Thursday, Clinton called Stein a "Russian asset." The former first lady and New York Senator also said that one of the 2020 Democratic candidates was the "favorite of the Russians” to win the 2020 election.

While Clinton never mentioned Gabbard specifically by name, it was clear that she was referring to the Hawaii Congresswoman, who has been repeatedly accused of having ties to the Russian government.

Later in the interview, Stein went on the offensive herself, saying that Clinton's comments show "Hillary's need to try to explain, perhaps to herself, why her campaign was not successful."