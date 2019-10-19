Jill Stein: 'I am not a Russian spy'

Former 2016 Green Party presidential Jill Stein pushed back forcefully against former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonState cites 38 people for violations in Clinton email review Trump campaign to hold rallies in Mississippi, Kentucky Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE's suggestion that Stein and Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardGabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton Super PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang Clinton suggests Russia grooming Gabbard to run as third-party 2020 candidate MORE (D-Hawaii) are Russian assets Saturday on CNN.
Crooked Hillary Clinton just called the respected environmentalist and Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, a “Russian Asset.” They need a Green Party more than ever after looking at the Democrats disastrous environmental program!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019