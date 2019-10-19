Jill Stein: 'I am not a Russian spy'

By Marty Johnson - 10/19/19 04:43 PM EDT
 

Former 2016 Green Party presidential Jill Stein pushed back forcefully against former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonState cites 38 people for violations in Clinton email review Trump campaign to hold rallies in Mississippi, Kentucky Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE's suggestion that Stein and Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardGabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton Super PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang Clinton suggests Russia grooming Gabbard to run as third-party 2020 candidate MORE (D-Hawaii) are Russian assets Saturday on CNN.

"I am not a Russian spy," Stein said on CNN's "Smerconish."
 
ADVERTISEMENT
Stein continued: "I think this is a completely unhinged conspiracy theory for which there is absolutely no basis in fact. Not for myself and not for Tulsi Gabbard. I think it's really outrageous that Hillary Clinton is trying to promote this crazy idea."
 
On a podcast Thursday, Clinton called Stein a "Russian asset." The former first lady and New York Senator also said that one of the 2020 Democratic candidates was the "favorite of the Russians” to win the 2020 election.
 
While Clinton never mentioned Gabbard specifically by name, it was clear that she was referring to the Hawaii Congresswoman, who has been repeatedly accused of having ties to the Russian government.
 
Later in the interview, Stein went on the offensive herself, saying that Clinton's comments show "Hillary's need to try to explain, perhaps to herself, why her campaign was not successful."
 
"People really wanted change, and unfortunately believed Donald Trump's lies that he was going to bring change," Stein added.
 
Stein received nearly 1.5 million votes in the 2016 election, but according to a slew of congressional reports, Russia's election meddling contributed to that total, CNN noted.
 
Per CNN, a Senate Intelligence Committee report shows that social media support of Stein was part of Russia's interference strategy.
 
Stein traveled to Russia in 2015 and attended a dinner hosted by RT, a Russian television network, and was photographed at the same table as Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinCongress plays party politics regarding Syria and Saudis Pelosi, Schumer hit 'flailing' Trump over 'sham ceasefire' deal Pompeo to meet Netanyahu as US alliances questioned MORE.
 
When asked about the dinner by CNN, Stein firmly denied that she had spoken with Putin, countering with the assertion that there are "many more pictures of Hillary Clinton having intimate conversations with Putin whispering in her ear."
 
Saturday afternoon, President TrumpDonald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he's 'thinking' about impeachment Democrats introduce 'THUG Act' to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump's comparison to ISIS MORE defended Stein while throwing a jab at Clinton.
 
"Crooked Hillary Clinton just called the respected environmentalist and Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, a “Russian Asset,” Trump tweeted.
 
"They need a Green Party more than ever after looking at the Democrats disastrous environmental program!"
Tags Russia United States Jill Stein Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Tulsi Gabbard Vladimir Putin