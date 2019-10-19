Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders' heart attack was a 'gut check' moment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is 'captured' by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Sanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders MORE (D-N.Y.) said Saturday that a heart attack suffered by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally On The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren's surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers Biden seeks to fundraise off fact he's running out of money MORE (I-Vt.) in recent days was a "gut check" that spurred her decision to publicly endorse Sanders' candidacy for president.

In an interview with NPR, following a massive rally in New York City, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the Vermont senator. The congresswoman said that her decision to support Sanders came from "feminist values" that his campaign embodied. The remark was a response to a question about why Ocasio-Cortez didn't endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: GOP lawmakers offer election security measure | FTC Dem worries government is 'captured' by Big Tech | Lawmakers condemn Apple over Hong Kong censorship Sanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally On The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren's surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers MORE (D-Mass.), another progressive in the race.

"For me, this is not about 'why not any other candidate,'" she said. "The fact that [Sanders] has been fighting for these issues for so long struck me in a very personal way."

"One of the things that's so important about what Senator Sanders is talking about, and what this campaign is about, is that it's far larger than a presidential campaign," she added. "This is about creating a mass movement."

Ocasio-Cortez added that it would have been "dishonest" to continue remaining on the sidelines as the Democratic Party's primary unfolds.

"I feel decided," the congresswoman told NPR. "It would be dishonest of me not to let folks know how I feel about this race."

Her endorsement, alongside that of Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders Omar calls Trump hosting G-7 at Doral 'disturbing' MORE (D-Minn.) and the reported anticipated endorsement of Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Biden endorsed by former Connecticut senator, 51 Massachusetts leaders Ocasio-Cortez mourns Cummings: 'A devastating loss for our country' MORE (D-Mich.) comes as Warren has surged in polling in recent weeks and follows on the heels of a strong debate performance by Sanders on Tuesday.

The two senators have battled for control of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump knocks Romney as 'Democrat secret asset' in new video Giuliani asked State Dept. to grant visa for ex-Ukraine official at center of Biden allegations: report Perry won't comply with subpoena in impeachment inquiry MORE remains the establishment favorite in the race. Biden has led the field in most polls for months but has seen his lead decrease in key primary states in recent weeks.