Warren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a leading Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday she will soon be releasing a plan outlining how she will finance her "Medicare for All" health care proposal.

“I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about, specifically, the cost of Medicare for all and, specifically, how we pay for it,” Warren said at a campaign rally in Indianola, Iowa, according to The New York Times.

"This is something I've been working on for months and months, and it's got just a little more work until it's finished," she added.

A Warren campaign spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Warren has been accused by some of her fellow 2020 primary candidates of evading questions about how she’ll finance her health care plan.

At last week’s debate in Ohio, Warren doubled down on her comments that the plan would cut overall costs for Americans.

“I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle-class families,” she said at the debate.

But Warren did not say if taxes will go up for middle-class Americans or clarify how she will finance the plan.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the author of Medicare for All legislation and another 2020 candidate, has said taxes would go up under his plan.

Several other Senate Democrats seeking the party nomination in 2020 backed Sanders's Senate bill, but unlike Warren, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have toned down their rhetoric on supporting Medicare for All since campaigning for the White House.


