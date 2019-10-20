Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders' heart attack was a 'gut check' moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders MORE (D-Mass.) on Saturday said that she was open to making aid to Israel conditional on whether the government ceases settlement building in the West Bank.

"Right now, Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements, [but] that does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution," Warren responded when asked what her stance was on aid and settlement-building.

"It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table," she said, before repeating: "Everything is on the table."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table." pic.twitter.com/GjumaLoZ9k — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2019

The Trump administration has largely backed away from criticism of Israeli settlements. President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN's Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE signed an executive order recognizing a portion of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory following the construction of settlements in the area later named after the president.

Warren and some Democrats, including fellow 2020 primary contender Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez: Sanders' heart attack was a 'gut check' moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders Ocasio-Cortez throws support to Sanders at Queens rally MORE (I-Vt.), have criticized Israel's settlement construction efforts as well as the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinian protesters.

"The killing of Palestinian demonstrators by Israeli forces in Gaza is tragic. It is the right of all people to protest for a better future without a violent response," Sanders tweeted last year after more than a dozen protesters were killed by Israeli security forces.

"Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains a humanitarian disaster. The U.S. must play a more positive role in ending the Gaza blockade and helping Palestinians and Israelis build a future that works for all," he added.