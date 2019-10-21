Buttigieg closes on Biden, Warren in Iowa: poll

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision Buttigieg says he wasn't comfortable with Clinton attack on Gabbard Buttigieg: Trump undermining US credibility 'is going to cost us for years and years' MORE now stands at third place in Iowa, according to a new poll, closely trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Graham: 'Stupid' for Trump to ask China to investigate Biden Romney: Republicans don't criticize Trump because they fear it will help Warren MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Warren, Yang fight over automation divides experts Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' MORE (D-Mass.) in the early caucus state.

Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., has the support of 13 percent of 500 likely Democratic caucus goers, based on a Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Monday.

That places him just behind Biden and Warren, who are in dead-heat for first place at 18 and 17 percent, respectively. ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also found that Buttigieg holds a narrow lead over Warren and Biden among debate-watchers, with 19 percent support compared to 17 percent for each of them, according to the poll.

The new poll shows a big jump for Buttigieg, who was polling at just 6 percent among likely caucus goers in a June poll. Warren also shot up 4 points from 13 percent since June.

Biden, who led the field at 24 percent in June, dipped 6 points as other Democrats closed in on his lead.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' Warren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Ocasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make MORE (I-Vt.) is holding steady at 9 percent, the same support he had in June.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Kamala Harris reacts to supporter who got tattoo of her handwriting Even with likely Trump impeachment, Democrats face uphill climb to win presidency MORE (D-Calif.), who had shot up to second place in June after a strong performance in the second primary debate, dropped 13 percentage points and is now in a three-way tie for sixth place.

Harris is tied at 3 percent with billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges 2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart MORE, who was in his first debate of the primary last week, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardClinton trolls Trump with mock letter from JFK to Khrushchev Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision Buttigieg says he wasn't comfortable with Clinton attack on Gabbard MORE (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDeVos calls Democratic presidential hopeful's education plans 'crazy' Senate Democrats want Warren to talk costs on 'Medicare for All' Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE (D-Minn.).

The poll was conducted after last week's debate, between last Wednesday and Friday. There is a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The Hill has reached out to pollsters for information on methodology, including what factors were weighted for in the survey results.