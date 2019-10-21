Democrats lead Trump by wide margins in Minnesota

The survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon on behalf of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, shows each of four tested Democratic candidates leading Trump by wide margins.

All four of the Democrats hold leads over Trump among male respondents and among independents. They all take more than 50 percent of the vote among women surveyed. And they lead Trump by margins of 44 percentage points to 51 percentage points in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the two most populous in the state.

Trump runs competitively with or just ahead of Democrats in the Twin City suburbs and in the rural north and south. Klobuchar is the only Democratic candidate running even or ahead of Trump outside the Twin Cities.

But Minnesota has the longest unbroken streak of voting Democratic in presidential contests of any state in the nation. The last Republican to win its electoral votes was Richard Nixon in 1972.

The Mason-Dixon poll, conducted October 14-16, surveyed 800 registered voters for a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.