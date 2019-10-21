Castro says he will drop out of 2020 race if he doesn't raise $800K in next 10 days

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro appealed to supporters on Monday to donate $800,000 by Oct. 31, saying he would be forced to end his presidential campaign otherwise.

Castro tweeted out the call for donations Monday, saying, “This is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good.

The campaign included a video lauding Castro for “saying what no one else would,” citing his call for decriminalizing crossing the U.S. border and warning “we’re in danger of losing Julián’s voice.”

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Gabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges MORE (D-N.J.) tried a similar tactic in September, warning that without $1.7 million in donations, “we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward.” The appeal was successful, with the Booker campaign raising $1.78 million over the next nine days.

“This moment is a testimony to the power of what’s possible when people unite in common purpose and work toward a shared goal,” Booker wrote in September.

Castro polls at an average of 0.8 percent in the crowded Democratic field, according to the Real Clear Politics average of presidential primary surveys, but has driven interest with a series of widely-watched moments in the primary debates, including a confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Graham: 'Stupid' for Trump to ask China to investigate Biden Romney: Republicans don't criticize Trump because they fear it will help Warren MORE at the September debate.