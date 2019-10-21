Bennet: Warren 'not being honest about' her 'Medicare for All' plan

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSenate Democrats want Warren to talk costs on 'Medicare for All' The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Bennet reintroduces bill to ban lawmakers from becoming lobbyists MORE (D-Colo.), a long-shot White House hopeful, called out one of the 2020 Democratic primary’s leading candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Warren, Yang fight over automation divides experts Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' MORE (D-Mass.), accusing her of trying to dodge unpleasant facts about her "Medicare for All" health care plan.

“I think she’s not being honest about her plan, and I think her plan — which costs $33 trillion — is the equivalent of 70 percent of all the taxes that the federal government will collect over the next 10 years,” Bennet said Monday on CNN.

“I mean it is a massive increase in taxes to this country and it hasn't been explained to the American people. It’s a sound bite,” he added.

"I think her plan, which costs $33 trillion, is the equivalent of 70% of all the taxes that the federal government will collect over the next 10 years," @SenatorBennet says on Warren's healthcare proposals. "It hasn't been explained... it's a sound bite." https://t.co/anoQmOX8ao pic.twitter.com/ObN8HSh2ha — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 21, 2019

Bennet accused Warren of “lying” about her Medicare for All proposal by not detailing how she will finance it.

The plan for universal health care was originally backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' Warren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Ocasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make MORE (I-Vt.), another primary candidate, who authored the bill in the Senate. Sanders has said that taxes will go up for middle-class Americans, but that overall costs will go down as Americans won’t be paying for out-of-pocket medical costs under the single-payer system.

Warren has not said if middle-class taxes will go up.

“I’ve been saying that for months, that everybody except Bernie is lying about Bernie's plan,” Bennet said.

Warren was criticized over the same accusation of evading an answer on how she’ll finance the plan during last week’s debate in Ohio. Bennet was not on the debate stage. He did not meet the Democratic National Committee threshold to qualify for the last two debates.

Warren said Sunday at a campaign rally in Iowa that she will be releasing her plan, including how it would be financed, in a few weeks.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision Buttigieg says he wasn't comfortable with Clinton attack on Gabbard Buttigieg: Trump undermining US credibility 'is going to cost us for years and years' MORE hit Warren over her lack of a plan during the debate.

Buttigieg entered the race as a supporter of Medicare for All, but has since walked back his support and switched to his so-called Medicare for all who want it option.

Other Senate Democrats now seeking the party nomination, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Kamala Harris reacts to supporter who got tattoo of her handwriting Even with likely Trump impeachment, Democrats face uphill climb to win presidency MORE (Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Gabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges MORE (N.J.), backed Sanders’s bill in the Senate, but have since softened their rhetoric on the single-payer plan.