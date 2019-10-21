Poll: Biden holds 10-point lead nationally over Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Graham: 'Stupid' for Trump to ask China to investigate Biden Romney: Republicans don't criticize Trump because they fear it will help Warren MORE holds a double-digit lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Warren, Yang fight over automation divides experts Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' MORE (D-Mass.) and other competitors in the 2020 Democratic field following the latest primary debate, according to a new poll.

A SurveyUSA poll released Monday found Biden with the support from 32 percent of likely Democratic primary voters nationwide, compared with 22 percent for Warren. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' Warren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Ocasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make MORE (I-Vt.), the only other candidate who has consistently garnered double-digit levels of support in the race, trailed Warren by 5 percentage points.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Kamala Harris reacts to supporter who got tattoo of her handwriting Even with likely Trump impeachment, Democrats face uphill climb to win presidency MORE (D-Calif.)was next with 10 points, suggesting a wide gap between the three top-tier contenders and the rest of the field.

Multiple candidates failed to register more than 5 percent support, including entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren, Yang fight over automation divides experts Yang cautions Democrats: Impeachment might not be 'successful' Yang defends Gabbard: She 'deserves much more respect' MORE, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeAuthorities seize weapons from alleged neo-Nazi leader under 'red flag' law Super PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang Krystal Ball rips media for going 'all-in' on Buttigieg's debate performance MORE (D-Texas), and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDeVos calls Democratic presidential hopeful's education plans 'crazy' Senate Democrats want Warren to talk costs on 'Medicare for All' Biden struggles to reverse fall MORE (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Gabbard hits back at 'queen of warmongers' Clinton The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges MORE (D-N.J.).

Twenty-one percent of respondents said that if their top candidate were to drop out, their second-favorite choice would be Warren. Nineteen percent said the same of Sanders, followed by 17 percent for Biden.

SurveyUSA contacted 1,071 likely Democratic primary voters nationwide from Oct. 15-16, immediately after the fourth Democratic debate in Ohio. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.