Biden, Gabbard suffer hits to favorability after debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Clinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race Saagar Enjeti: Clinton remarks on Gabbard 'shows just how deep the rot in our system goes' MORE (D-Hawaii) saw their net favorability among Democratic primary voters take a dip following the most recent Democratic debate and amid Gabbard's high-profile feud with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Clinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race Saagar Enjeti: Clinton remarks on Gabbard 'shows just how deep the rot in our system goes' MORE, a new poll has found.

The results of a Morning Consult survey dated Monday show Biden's net favorability slipped 5 percentage points, from 55 percent to 50 percent and Gabbard's dropped 6 percentage points from 10 percent to 4 percent following the fourth Democratic debate last week in Westerville, Ohio.

The net favorability of many other candidates remained relatively stable, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow On The Money: Trump dismisses 'phony Emoluments Clause' after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax MORE (D-Mass.) saw a 1 percentage point increase, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Sanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Democratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' MORE (I-Vt.) saw no change and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race Poll: Biden holds 10-point lead nationally over Warren Trump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special MORE (D-Calif.) saw a 1 percentage point drop.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Hillicon Valley: Facebook removes Russian, Iranian accounts trying to interfere in 2020 | Zuckerberg on public relations blitz | Uncertainty over Huawei ban one month out Clinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race MORE saw the largest net favorability increase from 33 percent to 36 percent.

Net favorability is calculated by subtracting the percentage of Democratic primary voters who view the candidates unfavorably from those who view them favorably.

The survey still showed Biden leading the Democratic field, with support from 30 percent of Democratic primary voters. He was followed by Warren who was supported by 21 percent and Sanders who was supported by 18 percent.

Twelve Democratic hopefuls faced off in the debate.

Gabbard has recently been sparring with Clinton after the former Secretary of State suggested, seemingly without evidence, that the lawmaker was a Russian asset. Gabbard has denied this and has slammed Clinton as the "queen of warmongers."

Morning Consult surveyed 11,521 registered voters who said they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus between Oct. 16-20. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point.