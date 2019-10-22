Trump donor hosting Romney fundraiser

By Justine Coleman - 10/22/19 09:40 AM EDT
 

Stephen Schwarzman, a donor and an informal adviser to President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE, plans to host a fundraiser with Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump urges GOP to fight for him Overnight Defense: Trump weighs leaving some troops in Syria to 'secure the oil' | US has pulled 2,000 troops from Afghanistan | Pelosi leads delegation to Afghanistan, Jordan Romney earns rants and raves for secret Twitter name MORE (R-Utah) Thursday to back Republicans in their reelection campaigns, a source familiar with the fundraiser confirmed to The Hill.

Schwarzman will host the fundraiser at his apartment for a small group of donors, sources familiar with the fundraiser told CNN. The money obtained from the fundraiser intends to go to Romney’s political action committee, Believe in America PAC, as well as the National Republican Senatorial Committee and three GOP Senate campaigns. 

The fundraiser will support the campaigns of Sens. Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerBennet reintroduces bill to ban lawmakers from becoming lobbyists GOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could 'backfire' The Hill's Morning Report - Dem debate contenders take aim at Warren MORE (R-Colo.), Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsOvernight Energy: Perry to step down as Energy secretary | Future of big-game hunting council up in the air | Dems lose vote against EPA power plant rule Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes MORE (R-Maine) and John James, who is running for the Senate in Michigan, a source familiar with the fundraiser told The Hill.

Schwarzman will support Romney at a time when the Utah senator is distinguishing himself from the president. Romney has been one of Trump’s loudest critics within the Republican Party in the past few weeks, condemning the president for his decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria and for asking the Ukrainian president to look into former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE and his son. 

The Utah senator dismissed any suggestion that he plans to persuade other GOP lawmakers to support impeachment in an interview with Axios Sunday. 

Schwarzman previously donated about $850,000 to Trump’s inauguration and PACs, according to CNN and the Center for Responsive Politics. He has also funded some of Romney’s political races, amounting to about $94,200 total, including his 2018 Senate run, for which he and his wife donated the maximum. Schwarzman also endorsed Romney for president in 2012.

