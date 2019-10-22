2020 Democrats criticize Trump invoking lynching: 'Stain on this nation's history'

Multiple Democratic presidential candidates attacked President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE on Tuesday for his comparison of the impeachment inquiry to lynching, which they called a "stain on this nation’s history."

The president tweeted earlier Tuesday that Republicans should acknowledge they are “witnessing” a “lynching” with the House's impeachment process, racially fraught language that drew prompt criticism from Democrats and some Republicans.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

“We’ll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful,” Harris tweeted.

Lynching is a reprehensible stain on this nation's history, as is this President. We'll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful. https://t.co/XOlsazwwRL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden holds 10-point lead nationally over Warren Trump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special Bennet: Warren 'not being honest about' her 'Medicare for All' plan MORE (D-N.J.) also slammed Trump for his tweet, telling the president to “Try again.”

Lynching is an act of terror used to uphold white supremacy. Try again. pic.twitter.com/TcDR01XelB — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 22, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said Trump's word choice was “beyond shameful” to “describe being held accountable for your actions.”

It’s beyond shameful to use the word “lynching” to describe being held accountable for your actions. https://t.co/WS1yPy8CIE — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 22, 2019

Billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerButtigieg closes on Biden, Warren in Iowa: poll The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges 2020 Democrats recognize Pronouns Day MORE, who has long advocated for removing Trump from office through his movement Need to Impeach, tagged the president in his own tweet, saying “Shame on you.”

To compare being held accountable for your criminal abuse of the presidency to racial persecution and violence against Black Americans is disgusting. Shame on you, @realdonaldtrump. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 22, 2019

Trump has pushed this week for more Republican support to protect him from the impeachment inquiry, asking GOP lawmakers to “get tougher and fight” for him.

Republicans have openly broken with Trump over the past few weeks over his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president that launched the House inquiry, his decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria and his plan to host next year's Group of Seven (G-7) conference at his Doral golf resort in Florida. Trump reversed his decision to host the G-7 at his resort on Saturday.