Poll: Biden and Warren both beat Trump and Pence in Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), two of the leading candidates in the presidential primary, would both carry the state of Florida against President Trump or Vice President Pence in a general election, according to a new poll.

Biden beats Trump by 5 percentage points, with 48 percent of Florida respondents saying they would choose Biden and 43 percent saying they’d vote for Trump, based on a University of North Florida poll released Tuesday.

Warren would take the swing state with a 3 point margin over Trump, with 46 percent saying they would pick her and 43 percent picking Trump in the general election mock-up, based on the poll.

But Trump carried Florida in a mock-up against two other Democrats within the margin of error. Trump beats Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) by 3 percentage points with 44 percent compared to her 41 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg by just 1 point, at 43 percent compared to the mayor's 42 percent, based on the poll.

No other Democratic candidates appear to have been polled against Trump in a general election mock-up.

Pollsters also tested the top two Democrats against Pence as the House continues an impeachment inquiry into Trump, and Pence could end up in the top role in the administration — and possibly the top spot on the Republican party ticket — ahead of the 2020 election.

According to the poll, Biden and Warren would beat Pence in a mock-up by even larger margins than they’d win over Trump in Florida.

Just 38 percent of voters said they would pick Pence when up against Biden, who got 49 percent of support. And 40 percent of voters said they would vote for Pence against Warren, who received 46 percent in the mock-up.

As in past election years, Florida will likely be a key state in the 2020 election. Trump’s narrow lead in Florida helped lead him to victory against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Clinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race Saagar Enjeti: Clinton remarks on Gabbard 'shows just how deep the rot in our system goes' MORE in 2016.

The poll is based on 669 completed surveys of registered Florida voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points. The data is weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex and education.