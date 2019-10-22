Trump's GOP challengers to debate in Nashville

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE's three Republican primary challengers will debate on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., organizers announced.

The debate and conversation with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special Weather Channel to talk climate change with 2020 candidates Trump accuses media, Democrats of going 'crazy' over G-7 at his Miami resort MORE (R), former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special Weather Channel to talk climate change with 2020 candidates GOP presidential challengers condemn decision to host G-7 at Trump resort MORE (R-Ill.) and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special Weather Channel to talk climate change with 2020 candidates Trump accuses media, Democrats of going 'crazy' over G-7 at his Miami resort MORE (R) will take place at 11 a.m. at the Politicon political convention, officials said.

"Join Gov. Bill Weld, Gov. Mark Sanford, and Rep. Joe Walsh as they discuss 2020 and the future of the republic. Is President Trump listening?" organizers asked on the convention website.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was invited to the debate.

Allies of the president, including former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersBill Press: Mulvaney proves need for daily briefings White House correspondent April Ryan to moderate fundraising event for Buttigieg White House press secretary defends lack of daily briefings: Trump 'is the most accessible president in history' MORE Sanders and Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Mulvaney faces uncertain future after public gaffes Megyn Kelly appearance on Fox News draws more than 4 million viewers MORE, are also slated to attend the conference, but will not participate in the debate.

Walsh and Weld previously debated last month. Moderators of that event said Trump did not respond to their invitation and that Sanford had a scheduling conflict.

Weld, Walsh and Sanford face an uphill battle in their quest for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination. Trump has enjoyed broad support from Republicans in recent polls and a few states have canceled their GOP primary contests, sparking criticism from the challengers.