Poll: Biden leads Warren by 15 points in California

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE (D) holds a double-digit lead over the 2020 Democratic primary field in California, according to a new survey.

A SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday found Biden with the support of 33 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the largest state, compared to 18 percent for his closest competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow On The Money: Trump dismisses 'phony Emoluments Clause' after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax MORE (D-Mass.).

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Sanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Democratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' MORE (I-Vt.) remained relatively unchanged from his position in the same poll a month before, and now trails Warren by 1 percentage point, well within the poll's credibility interval, after Warren jumped 5 percentage points from her position in September.

Of note in the poll is Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race Poll: Biden holds 10-point lead nationally over Warren Trump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special MORE (D), California's lone representative in the White House primary, who has slid 5 points since September and 9 points since the poll was taken in August, according to SurveyUSA. Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangOn The Money: Trump dismisses 'phony Emoluments Clause' after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax Sanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Clinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race MORE had the second-largest slide in the poll, losing 3 points from his position in September.

As with other recent polls, a clear divide was visible in the survey between most of the field and the top-tier candidates: Biden, Warren and Sanders, who were the only three to register double-digit support. Sanders holds a 9-point lead over Harris, the highest-polling candidate in the lower tier of contenders.

Just 8 percent of respondents remained undecided in the poll, suggesting that little support was left to be gained in the state from voters who have not yet selected a candidate.

SurveyUSA's poll contacted 553 likely Democratic primary voters in California between Oct. 15-16 and had a credibility interval of 6.9 percentage points.