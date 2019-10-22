2016 Sanders surrogate Lucy Flores endorses Warren

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D), a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Sanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Democratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' MORE’s (I-Vt.) 2016 campaign, on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow On The Money: Trump dismisses 'phony Emoluments Clause' after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax MORE (D-Mass.) for president in a Medium post.

“Like most Americans, I’ve been listening and watching. And what I see are candidates who are all trying to figure out ways to break through the crowd. One candidate finally did by doing what comes instinctively to so many working people — Elizabeth Warren put her head down and did the work,” Flores wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She listens before she speaks. She is willing to admit when she’s wrong and make swift and necessary changes. She speaks her truths instead of poll-tested talking points,” Flores added.

The endorsement comes shortly after several high-profile endorsements of Sanders by young, progressive women of color, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' These 3 women are defining the race to unseat Trump CBS to Ocasio-Cortez on Sanders support: 'As a woman of color, why back an old white guy?' MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarNorth Dakota GOP state lawmaker shares debunked photo, calls Omar a 'terrorist' These 3 women are defining the race to unseat Trump Ocasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibOcasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders' heart attack was a 'gut check' moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders MORE (D-Mich.).

Despite the endorsements, Flores is the latest of several 2016 Sanders backers to throw her support in 2020 behind Warren, with others including Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Johnson County, Iowa, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Rod Sullivan, a key endorsement for Sanders in his 2016 campaign.

Flores made national news in the primary earlier this year when she accused former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE of inappropriate touching, saying he sniffed her hair and kissed the back of her head without permission at a campaign event in 2014.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speculated without evidence at the time that the Sanders campaign put Flores up to coming forward with the accusation, which both Flores and the campaign denied.