Trump campaign manager discussed using facial recognition at rallies to analyze reaction of supporters

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE reportedly discussed using facial recognition technology at Trump’s campaign rallies to analyze reactions from supporters in event crowds, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Parscale discussed the move with political operatives, but he was told by at least one company that the technology is not reliable yet, according to people familiar with the conversations, the Journal reported.

A campaign official denied that Parscale ever pursued the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration has utilized other technology at campaign rallies, including collecting millions of phone numbers, email addresses and other personal information from rally attendants when they register for tickets or sign up for text alerts.

The Trump team reportedly uses the data to look up the rally attendees’ political registrations and the elections in which they have voted. They cross-reference it with the data on the attendee’s consumer habits, which is collected by the Republican Party to forecast how likely each attendee is to vote in 2020 and who they may support, campaign officials told the Journal.

A smartphone app that is set to be released will also reportedly offer supporters prizes like expedited entries into rallies, in exchange for giving contact information for friends who may support the president.

“Right now, in big cities, we’re walking out with up to 100,000 new phone numbers,” Parscale said, the Journal reported. “That’s 100,000 people I can send a text message to on Election Day.”

The Journal also reported that Trump himself lobbied to bring Cabinet members to his June rally in Orlando, Fla. The outlet said that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump urges GOP to fight for him Bill Press: Mulvaney proves need for daily briefings Gingrich calls for eliminating White House press corps in wake of Mulvaney briefing MORE warned the president about potential violations of the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from participating in political activities under their official titles.

Trump responded “I’m in charge of the Hatch Act” in a meeting with top aides and accused Mulvaney of being “weak,” according to the Journal.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.