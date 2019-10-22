Poll: Biden, Warren, Sanders all lead Trump by 2 points in head-to-head match-ups

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE is running neck and neck with the top Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new Emerson College poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) all lead Trump by 2 points — 51 percent to 49 percent — nationally, within the poll's margin of error. No other Democratic candidate was polled in head-to-head match-ups with Trump.

Tuesday’s survey shows slight improvements for both Biden and Sanders, compared to Emerson's September poll, while Warren's support remains the same. Biden led Trump 50 percent to 49 percent last month, while Sanders trailed Trump by 2 points.

The Democrats are aided by sinking approval ratings for the president. Forty-seven percent of respondents now disapprove of the job he’s doing, while 43 percent approve. Trump’s approval rating was slightly above water last month, with 48 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving.

The new poll comes as the White House faces controversies on multiple fronts, most notably over the House’s impeachment investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and the president’s decision to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria. Voters in the Emerson survey were slightly in favor of impeaching Trump, with 48 percent in support and 44 percent in opposition. Respondents were split, meanwhile, on the troop withdrawal, 40 percent to 39 percent.

However, the survey shows that impeachment could backfire on Democrats if the president is not convicted in the Senate.

“Impeachment does have the potential to boomerang on Democrats if President Trump is not convicted, as 35% of voters said they would be more likely to vote for President Trump if he is impeached and not convicted, while a lesser 28% saying a lack of conviction would make them less likely to vote for Trump,” said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling, in a release.

The Emerson College survey polled 1,000 registered voters from Oct. 18-21 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.