Poll: Biden holds 2 point lead over Sanders nationally

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE holds a slim 2-point lead over his closest competitor in the Democratic primary field, according to a poll released Tuesday.

An Emerson poll conducted Oct. 18–21 found Biden in the lead with the support of 27 percent of Democratic primary voters, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Sanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Democratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' MORE (I-Vt.) followed closely at 25 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow On The Money: Trump dismisses 'phony Emoluments Clause' after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax MORE (D-Mass.), who previously led Sanders in the poll, slid 2 percentage points from the September poll and now sits in third place with 21 percent.

As with other recent polls, no other candidate besides the top three registered support in the double digits. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Hillicon Valley: Facebook removes Russian, Iranian accounts trying to interfere in 2020 | Zuckerberg on public relations blitz | Uncertainty over Huawei ban one month out Clinton attacks on Gabbard become flashpoint in presidential race MORE (D) came in fourth place in October's poll with the support of just 6 percent of Democratic primary voters.

Sanders is strongest among younger voters, with 45 percent of the 18–29 age group supporting him, by far the largest of any Democratic candidate. Warren placed second among this group with 17 percent.

Biden had a similar level of support, 44 percent, among voters age 50 and over.

All three of the top-tier Democratic candidates in the poll led President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE in hypothetical matchups by the same margin: 51 percent to 49 percent.

Emerson's poll, which contacted 430 registered Democratic primary voters and 1,000 voters overall, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points among Democratic voters and 3 percentage points overall.