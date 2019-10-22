Hillary Clinton has said she'd consider 2020 race if she thought she could win: report

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton has privately said that she would consider entering the Democratic primary if she saw a scenario in which she could win, The New York Times reports.

Clinton is skeptical that such a scenario exists, it said.

The Times offered the report in a lengthy piece about Democrats worrying whether the candidates they have in the 2020 race are capable of beating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE.

It also reported that Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergFrom learning on his feet to policy director Biden struggles to reverse fall Democrats' debate divisions open the race to new (or old) faces MORE, the former New York City mayor who has flirted with running for president, has also said he would consider running if he saw a path to victory.

Both Clinton and Bloomberg, in these conversations, have indicated they are skeptical there would be a path for them to win the Democratic Primary, according to the Times.

The Times reported that the two have made these indications on private conversations in recent weeks.

Other names mentioned in the story as potential Democrats that at least some in the party are pining for included former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaObama: Cummings showed us 'the importance of checks and balances' Poll shows Michelle Obama would lead in New Hampshire if she entered 2020 Democratic race Obamas' first Netflix project nominated for Critics' Choice Documentary Awards MORE, who has repeatedly ruled out a run for office, and Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownCritics pounce as Facebook crypto project stumbles Trump administration blocked consumer watchdog from public service loan forgiveness program: report Democrats fear Ohio slipping further away in 2020 MORE (D-Ohio), who has also said he would not run for president.

Brown acknowledged to the Times that he had come under more pressure from Democratic officials, donors and organized labor to run, describing it as having "become more frequent."

The Times also talked to former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who also said he'd been asked by friends to reconsider running for president.