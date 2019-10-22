Tlaib to join Sanders at campaign rally in Detroit

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibOcasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders' heart attack was a 'gut check' moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders MORE (D-Mich.), one of the most prominent progressives in the House, will join presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Sanders: 'Outrageous' to suggest Gabbard 'is a foreign asset' Democratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' MORE (I-Vt.) at a rally in Detroit this weekend, Sanders’ presidential campaign announced Tuesday.

The Sanders campaign said the two lawmakers will be joined Sunday “by local leaders and activists fighting for economic, environmental and racial justice, and against the corporate assault on working families across America.”

Tlaib, a member of the group of four progressive freshman lawmakers known as “the squad,” is anticipated to announce her endorsement for Sanders as the Vermont senator seeks to fortify his left flank against a surging Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow On The Money: Trump dismisses 'phony Emoluments Clause' after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax MORE (D-Mass.). Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocratic strategist: Sanders seeking distance from Warren could 'backfire' These 3 women are defining the race to unseat Trump CBS to Ocasio-Cortez on Sanders support: 'As a woman of color, why back an old white guy?' MORE (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarNorth Dakota GOP state lawmaker shares debunked photo, calls Omar a 'terrorist' These 3 women are defining the race to unseat Trump Ocasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make MORE (D-Minn.), two other “squad” members, have already endorsed Sanders.

“Proud to endorse @SenSanders for President, glad that @AOC and @RashidaTlaib are on board too. It’s time,” Omar tweeted last week.

Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill as to whether she intends to announce her endorsement at Sunday’s rally.

The appearance with Tlaib shortly after last weekend’s New York City rally with Ocasio-Cortez could help give Sanders a shot in the arm as sliding poll numbers and a heart attack spark questions about his campaign’s viability. Warren has also worked to take a bite out of Sanders's progressive support in recent months, surging in the polls while rolling out similar proposals with in-depth explanations.

Sanders’ campaign used the rally with Ocasio-Cortez to try to put those concerns to bed and reenergize his supporters.

"I'm here to tell you Bernie's back," Sanders’ wife, Jane, said at the start of the rally. "He's healthy. He's more than ready to continue his lifelong struggle to fight for the working people of America."

"The only heart attack we should be talking about is the one Wall Street is going to have when Bernie Sanders is president of the United States," liberal filmmaker Michael Moore added.

Despite the campaign’s recent hiccups, Sanders still polls in the top three of most national and statewide surveys and remains a fundraising juggernaut, raising $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, the most of any candidate.