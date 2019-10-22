CNN: Biden likened Clinton impeachment to 'partisan lynching' in 1998

White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE has condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump's use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE for likening the impeachment inquiry to a "lynching," though he made a similar comparison when describing the impeachment investigation against former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonHouse Democrat pledges 'there will be open hearings' in impeachment inquiry Democrats dig in ahead of Supreme Court ruling on 'Dreamers' Even with likely Trump impeachment, Democrats face uphill climb to win presidency MORE.

"Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense," then-Sen. Biden (D-Del.) said in a 1998 interview with CNN, which was unearthed by CNN’s KFile.

While Biden has called Trump’s lynching comments “abhorrent” and “despicable,” in 1998 appearance on CNN, Biden said impeachment could end up being viewed as a “partisan lynching.” https://t.co/4jGo8hSQSZhttps://t.co/6p210g7M6l pic.twitter.com/UkJiXLsHOG — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) October 22, 2019

The report comes as Democrats rage against Trump’s usage of similar terms to describe the House’s current impeachment investigation over his dealings with Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Impeachment is not 'lynching,' it is part of our Constitution," Biden tweeted Tuesday. "Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It's despicable."

Impeachment is not "lynching," it is part of our Constitution. Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It's despicable. https://t.co/QcC25vhNeb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2019

The Biden campaign declined to comment both to The Hill and CNN.

Democrats lashed out against Trump Tuesday, saying his comparing the House’s impeachment probe to lynching ignored the painful racial history associated with the term.

Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassKhashoggi fiancée meets with lawmakers seeking 'justice and accountability' for his slaying Democrats zero in on Ukraine call as impeachment support grows CBC marks 400th anniversary of slaves' arrival in US MORE (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, blasted Trump for “comparing a constitutional process to the PREVALENT and SYSTEMATIC brutal torture of people in THIS COUNTRY that looked like me?” Rep. Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonOvernight Defense: Trump weighs leaving some troops in Syria to 'secure the oil' | US has pulled 2,000 troops from Afghanistan | Pelosi leads delegation to Afghanistan, Jordan Pelosi, delegation make unannounced trip to Afghanistan US ban on China tech giant faces uncertainty a month out MORE (D-Miss.), the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, also decried Trump as “racist and unfit to serve.”

Republicans too rebuked Trump, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerTrump urges GOP to fight for him Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings GOP congressman slams Trump over report that US bombed former anti-ISIS coalition headquarters MORE (R-Ill.) calling on the president to retract his statement and Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOvernight Energy: Perry to step down as Energy secretary | Future of big-game hunting council up in the air | Dems lose vote against EPA power plant rule Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes MORE saying that “the President never should have made that comparison.”

The GOP was quick to defend Trump, noting that other lawmakers in 1998 used similar language to refer to the House’s impeachment probe into Clinton, including Reps. Gregory Meeks Gregory Weldon MeeksHouse Democrat urges anti-Trump resistance within administration to come 'out of the shadows' Ten notable Democrats who do not favor impeachment Embattled Juul seeks allies in Washington MORE (D-N.Y.), Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerDem committee chairs blast Trump G-7 announcement Top Democrat holds moment of silence for Cummings at hearing Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE (D-N.Y.) and Danny Davis Daniel (Danny) K. DavisLawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren's new show The 13 House Democrats who back Kavanaugh's impeachment Restore Pell Grant eligibility to people in prison MORE (D-Ill.). An old New York Times report was also resurfaced showing former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.), a nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, speaking of ''a political lynching.''

Democrat Rep. Danny Davis (Illinois) on the impeachment of Bill Clinton: "I will not vote for this nightmare before Christmas. I will not vote for this lynching in the people's House. I will vote against these resolutions." pic.twitter.com/TgmAwXCQHu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2019

A Washington Post report emerged later Tuesday saying at least five House Democrats likened the Clinton impeachment investigation to a lynching.