Dick's CEO eyes third-party presidential bid: report

The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods is reportedly considering a presidential run as a third-party candidate.

Politico reports that Ed Stack, a longtime Republican donor, is exploring whether to enter the crowded 2020 field and has tested various messages to focus group in Wisconsin.

The focus group participants were asked to compare Stack in three-way races against President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News's Bret Baier calls Trump's attacks on media 'a problem' MORE and either of the two 2020 Democratic frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport for impeachment inches up in poll Overnight Defense: Trump's Syria envoy wasn't consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment MORE or Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — ObamaCare premiums dropping for 2020 | Warren, Buttigieg shift stances on 'Medicare for All' | Drug companies spend big on lobbying Mellman: Trumping peace and prosperity On The Money: Waters clashes with Trump officials over 'disastrous' housing finance plan | Dems jump into Trump turf war over student loans | House passes bill targeting anonymous shell companies MORE (Mass.).

Messaging in the focus group reportedly focused on Stack's “leadership” after he said Dick’s destroyed more than $5 million worth of guns when his company made the decision to no longer sell assault-style rifles following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

An unidentified focus group participant who spoke to Politico said others in the group cited Stack’s age as a concern.

“[Focus group members] mentioned that if Biden’s getting the criticism that he looked old, Ed Stack didn’t look young either,” the participant said.

Stack, at 64 years of age, is younger than Trump, Biden and Warren.

The participant added that some in the focus group felt Stack “didn’t have the charisma it would take to attract a coalition that you’d need to have a chance as a third-party candidate.”

A source close to Stack downplayed his interest in a presidential bid, telling Politico: “Mr. Stack enjoys running Dick's Sporting Goods and has no plans to run for any elected office.”

Stack in recent weeks has made several speaking appearances in support of his new book, titled “It’s How We Play the Game.”

Last week, he also called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Overnight Defense: Trump's Syria envoy wasn't consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations Partisan squabbles endanger congressional response to Trump's course on Syria MORE (R-Ky.) for not bringing the House-passed gun reform bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

"I wish he'd have the guts to bring it to a vote," Stack told Business Insider.

Fellow billionaire Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, briefly jumped in the 2020 race as an independent before officially ending his bid in September.