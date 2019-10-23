Biden apologizes for calling Clinton impeachment a 'partisan lynching'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport for impeachment inches up in poll Overnight Defense: Trump's Syria envoy wasn't consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment MORE (D) apologized on Tuesday for past comments referring to the impeachment proceedings against President Clinton as a "partisan lynching."

Biden made the apology on Twitter after CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reported that the vice president had made the remark in 1998 during an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. The term's historical and racial significance was hotly debated Tuesday after President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News's Bret Baier calls Trump's attacks on media 'a problem' MORE used it to refer to his own impeachment inquiry in a tweet.

"This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that," Biden tweeted Tuesday evening. "Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily."

Trump was heavily criticized by Democrats including Biden earlier in the day after he warned Republicans to "remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching," referring to Democrats' investigation into his efforts to persuade Ukraine's president to open a criminal probe into Biden.

Numerous Democratic lawmakers including Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushAOC: Trump comparing impeachment inquiry to a lynching is 'atrocious' Susan Collins calls on Trump to retract tweet comparing impeachment inquiry to 'lynching' Black lawmakers condemn Trump's 'lynching' remarks MORE (D-Ill.), a civil rights activist and Black Panthers chapter founder, sharply criticized Trump over the tweet.

"You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you?" Rush tweeted in response. "Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet.”