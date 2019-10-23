Delaney presidential campaign offers World Series seat in sweepstake

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyWarren, Yang fight over automation divides experts The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Warren's surge brings new scrutiny to signature wealth tax MORE’s (D-Md.) presidential campaign is offering a World Series seat in a sweepstakes.

The campaign announced on Wednesday that those who donate any amount to his campaign will be entered into a contest to win a seat next to Delaney at the fourth game of the World Series.

The campaign says the winner will receive two club-level seats to Saturday’s game and that the campaign will pay for airfare and a hotel to attend. Tickets for that level on Saturday are worth more than $1,000.

Delaney tweeted that he was excited to watch the game on Tuesday night and invite a guest to the weekend game.

“Excited to watch the Nats play tonight!" he tweeted. "I’m even more excited because this year, I’m inviting a lucky winner (and their guest) to come watch the World Series with me!”

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockSuper PAC seeks to spend more than million supporting Yang The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Private flight spending soars in Democratic presidential race MORE, also a Democratic presidential contender, joked in response to Delaney’s announcement that he would buy a Coke for those who attend a local high school football game Friday.

“It ain't the World Series, but if you come to the cross town game in Helena this weekend I'll buy you a Coke,” he posted.

The Washington Nationals made it to the World Series for the first time in franchise history and are playing the Houston Astros.

Delaney was the first candidate to announce his bid for the White House but has not met the qualifications to participate in the August, September and October debates.