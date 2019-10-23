All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate

An all-female panel will moderate next month’s Democratic presidential primary debate, MSNBC and The Washington post announced Wednesday.

The two outlets, which are hosting the Nov. 20 event, announced the moderators will be Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowMegyn Kelly appearance on Fox News draws more than 4 million viewers Krystal Ball dismisses Ukraine scandal as 'manufactured drama' Rachel Maddow signs onto 'Batwoman' TV series MORE, host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, Washington Post White House reporter. The event will have just the second all-female panel for a major political debate in U.S. history, according to The Post.

The debate will take place in Georgia, though the venue and exact format have still not yet been announced. The event is scheduled to air live on MSNBC and be streamed on MSNBC.com, The Post's website and both outlets’ mobile apps from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The debate is expected to feature a smaller group than the 12-strong pack that appeared at this month’s debate. So far, eight candidates have said they qualified for the November event: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport for impeachment inches up in poll Overnight Defense: Trump's Syria envoy wasn't consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — ObamaCare premiums dropping for 2020 | Warren, Buttigieg shift stances on 'Medicare for All' | Drug companies spend big on lobbying Mellman: Trumping peace and prosperity On The Money: Waters clashes with Trump officials over 'disastrous' housing finance plan | Dems jump into Trump turf war over student loans | House passes bill targeting anonymous shell companies MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — ObamaCare premiums dropping for 2020 | Warren, Buttigieg shift stances on 'Medicare for All' | Drug companies spend big on lobbying Mellman: Trumping peace and prosperity Tlaib to join Sanders at campaign rally in Detroit MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: Warren, Buttigieg don't stand a chance against Trump Warren overtakes Sanders in new poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump faces backlash for comparing impeachment to 'lynching' MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — ObamaCare premiums dropping for 2020 | Warren, Buttigieg shift stances on 'Medicare for All' | Drug companies spend big on lobbying Poll: Biden holds 2 point lead over Sanders nationally Saagar Enjeti: Warren, Buttigieg don't stand a chance against Trump MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerProgressive commentator: Voters becoming weary of Warren policy proposals Saagar Enjeti: Warren, Buttigieg don't stand a chance against Trump The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump faces backlash for comparing impeachment to 'lynching' MORE (D-N.J.) billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr Steyer2020 Democrats criticize Trump invoking lynching: 'Stain on this nation's history' Buttigieg closes on Biden, Warren in Iowa: poll The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges MORE and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti: Warren, Buttigieg don't stand a chance against Trump Warren overtakes Sanders in new poll Poll: Biden leads Warren by 15 points in California MORE.

To make the debate stage next month, candidates have to amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors and register at least 3 percent in four qualifying polls or 5 percent in two early-state polls by Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m.