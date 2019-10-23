Buttigieg on Republican SCIF crash: 'This behavior is an embarrassment'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — ObamaCare premiums dropping for 2020 | Warren, Buttigieg shift stances on 'Medicare for All' | Drug companies spend big on lobbying Poll: Biden holds 2 point lead over Sanders nationally Saagar Enjeti: Warren, Buttigieg don't stand a chance against Trump MORE said the storming of a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing by conservative House Republicans on Wednesday is "an embarrassment."

"I used work in a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility], as a military officer," the South Bend, Ind., mayor tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

"The importance of keeping it secure (i.e. from cell phone signals) was drilled into us so deeply that I’d have bad dreams about accidentally leaving my phone in the pocket of my uniform," he added. "This behavior is an embarrassment."

SCIFs are commonly used in Washington to brief lawmakers and other officials on highly sensitive information. In the interest of national security, cellphones or mobile devices of any kind are strictly prohibited inside.

However, when House Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), stormed the SCIF, many of them brought their phones with them.

Rep. Alex Mooney Alexander (Alex) Xavier MooneyConservatives call on Pelosi to cancel August recess Overnight Defense: House votes to block Trump arms sales to Saudis, setting up likely veto | US officially kicks Turkey out of F-35 program | Pentagon sending 2,100 more troops to border House votes to block Trump's Saudi arms sale MORE (R. W.Va.) even made a phone call and then uploaded the audio online.

Proceedings were delayed more than five hours because of the incident, and the GOP lawmakers received heavy criticism from their Democratic counterparts.

"This is what happens when people elect members more interested in media hits than the protection of our national security," Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTlaib to join Sanders at campaign rally in Detroit AOC: Trump comparing impeachment inquiry to a lynching is 'atrocious' 2016 Sanders surrogate Lucy Flores endorses Warren MORE (D-Minn.) tweeted.