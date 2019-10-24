Klobuchar qualifies for November debate

White House hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball: 'Friendship debate question wasn't entirely useless' House passes third bill aimed at preventing foreign election interference Senate GOP blocks three election security bills for second day MORE (D-Minn.) has qualified for November’s debate, becoming the ninth presidential contender to secure a spot on stage.

The Minnesota Democrat said she qualified after she got 3 percent support in a new Quinnipiac University poll that was released Thursday morning.

To make the debate stage next month, candidates have to amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors and register at least 3 percent in four qualifying polls or 5 percent in two early-state polls by Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The Quinnipiac University poll is the fourth one Klobuchar needed. Her campaign has already announced it has hit the donor threshold.

“We just qualified for the November Democratic debate! Thanks to everyone for working so hard, making a small donation, and helping us grow our momentum. We’ve made so much progress, but we need to keep going,” Klobuchar tweeted.

The debate, which is sponsored by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be held on Nov. 20 in Georgia, though the venue and exact format have still not yet been announced. The moderators will be NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell and Kristen Welker, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowAll-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Megyn Kelly appearance on Fox News draws more than 4 million viewers Krystal Ball dismisses Ukraine scandal as 'manufactured drama' MORE and The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.

Klobuchar will join former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report The Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won't convict Trump MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Ocasio-Cortez grills Zuckerberg over political ad policy MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAll-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap Coulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKrystal Ball: 'Friendship debate question wasn't entirely useless' Buttigieg on Republican SCIF crash: 'This behavior is an embarrassment' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Trump official declines to detail plans if ObamaCare struck down | DEA unveils rule for opioid manufacturers | Republican tells Zuckerberg to allow anti-vax content MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAll-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Booker: 'Democrats don't need more candidates to enter' Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap MORE (D-N.J.) billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerAll-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate 2020 Democrats criticize Trump invoking lynching: 'Stain on this nation's history' Buttigieg closes on Biden, Warren in Iowa: poll MORE and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangHillicon Valley: Lawmakers unleash on Zuckerberg | House passes third election interference bill | Online extremism legislation advances in House | Google claims quantum computing breakthrough Krystal Ball: 'Friendship debate question wasn't entirely useless' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate MORE at next month’s debate.

Klobuchar, who for months had stagnated in the polls, has enjoyed a surge of attention and fundraising following last week’s debate in Ohio in which she cast herself as a centrist alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the field’s front-runners, and employed attacked progressive policies like “Medicare for All.”

The Democratic National Committee will have the final say over who qualifies for the debate.