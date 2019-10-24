Poll: Warren leads Sanders by 4 points in California

A Change Research poll released Thursday shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Ocasio-Cortez grills Zuckerberg over political ad policy MORE (D-Mass.) has a small lead on Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap MORE (I-Vt.) amongst primary voters in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll was taken after last week's Democratic primary debate in Ohio, KQED reports.

Warren leads the pack at 28 percent support, with Sanders coming in second at 24 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report The Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won't convict Trump MORE was in third with 19 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKrystal Ball: 'Friendship debate question wasn't entirely useless' Buttigieg on Republican SCIF crash: 'This behavior is an embarrassment' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Trump official declines to detail plans if ObamaCare struck down | DEA unveils rule for opioid manufacturers | Republican tells Zuckerberg to allow anti-vax content MORE was fourth at 9 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAll-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap Coulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked MORE (D-Calif.) finds herself in fifth place in her home state with the support of 8 percent of respondents.

While Warren was the top choice among female Democratic voters, with 31 percent of those polled supporting her, she trailed Sanders by 6 points amongst Latino voters, and was behind Biden (30 percent), Sanders (20 percent) and Harris (16 percent) amongst black voters, polling at only 13 percent.

“We may be seeing the earliest signs of a stall in Warren’s rise and that rests squarely with her low numbers among nonwhite respondents," Change Research co-founder Pat Reilly told the radio station. "Her base is clearly white people in general and white women in particular.”

Garnering the support of minority voting blocs will be critical for Warren if she is to win the Democratic nomination.

The Change Research survey was conducted exclusively for KQED Oct. 15-18 using online surveys with 2,605 voters. The margin of error for Democratic voters in the poll was plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.