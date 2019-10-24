Warren beats Buttigieg; Biden in fourth in new Iowa poll

White House hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Ocasio-Cortez grills Zuckerberg over political ad policy MORE (D-Mass.) has an 8-point lead over the rest of the 2020 Democratic primary field in the crucial early caucus state of Iowa, according to a new Civiqs poll released Thursday.

Twenty-eight percent of likely Iowa caucus voters said that Warren is their first choice, followed by 20 percent for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKrystal Ball: 'Friendship debate question wasn't entirely useless' Buttigieg on Republican SCIF crash: 'This behavior is an embarrassment' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Trump official declines to detail plans if ObamaCare struck down | DEA unveils rule for opioid manufacturers | Republican tells Zuckerberg to allow anti-vax content MORE, 18 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap MORE (I-Vt.) and 12 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report The Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won't convict Trump MORE.

None of the remaining candidates polled broke double digits.

The poll is the latest in Iowa to show a lead for Warren, who has recently ranked at the top in several other national and early-state surveys.

Warren leads in every voting demographic except independents and voters aged 18-34, who back Sanders by 9- and 6-point margins, respectively.

The poll is also welcome news for Buttigieg, who has worked to cast himself to centrist voters as an alternative to Biden. The Indiana Democrat saw a surge in donations and attention after last week’s debate in which he hammered Warren over her “Medicare for All” platform after she ducked questions about whether she would raise taxes on middle class families.

Buttigieg also holds a slim 19 percent to 18 percent advantage over Warren among independents.

The Iowa poll comes as other surveys show Biden's overall lead in the 2020 race has narrowed, as measured in the RealClearPolitics polling index, though he still has strong support in other polls, including a CNN poll released Wednesday that showed him with a double-digit lead in the primary field.

The Civiqs poll surveyed 598 likely Democratic caucus attendees from Oct. 18-22 and has a margin of error of 5 percent.