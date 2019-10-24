Trump campaign trolls Biden by purchasing his Latino voter website

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report The Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won't convict Trump MORE announced his 2020 campaign’s effort to attract Latino voters, President Trump Donald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE’s reelection campaign trolled the Democratic front-runner by purchasing the URL named after the outreach program.

Biden announced Todos Con Biden, which aims to boost support for the former vice president among Latino voters, while campaigning in Pennsylvania and Iowa, but the Trump campaign team had already bought todosconbiden.com and created the @TodosConBiden Twitter handle.

The landing page of todosconbiden.com says, “Oops, Joe se olvidó de los Latinos” and its English translation: “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos.” It adds that “Joe is all talk” and directs users to the Latinos for Trump web page.

The @TodosConBiden Twitter handle shows videos targeting Biden and his record regarding the Latino population.

Trump’s reelection team told ABC News that the URL was purchased for a “minimal cost” once they noticed it hadn’t been claimed.

"The Biden campaign continues to be inept with a deeply flawed candidate," deputy communications director Erin Perrine told the network. "Latinos are thriving under President Trump, and now thanks to the Biden camp, people can find out more about that success at www.todosconbiden.com."

In response, the Biden campaign told ABC News that the move was “no surprise,” with a campaign spokeswoman adding that trolling Biden aims to “take attention away from this president’s appalling record of separating families and using immigrants as scapegoats, tormenting hatred and white supremacy, and trying to take away health care from millions of Americans who need it.”

The back-and-forth comes as the president struggles to gain support among Latino voters. A poll released last month shows all top-tier 2020 Democrats leading Trump by more than 40 percentage points among Hispanic registered voters nationwide.