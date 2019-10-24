Tim Ryan drops out of 2020 presidential race

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart The Hill's 12:30 Report: Hunter Biden speaks out amid Ukraine controversy MORE (D-Ohio) on Thursday announced he will exit the 2020 presidential race, ending a long-shot bid that failed to gain traction amid a crowded field of high-profile candidates.

“I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight. Thank you, to everyone who supported this campaign,” Ryan said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

In the video, titled “Giving Voice to the Forgotten,” Ryan said “I’ll be returning home to my family and friends and community in Ohio to run for reelection for my congressional seat.” The filing deadline for primary candidates in Ohio is Dec. 16.

Ryan is the third sitting representative to drop out of the race, following Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellOvernight Defense: Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey | 'Small number' of troops to remain by Syrian oil fields | Defense official's impeachment testimony delayed five hours after Republicans storm secure room GOP lawmaker shares audio of phone call he made from highly classified SCIF room Omar knocks Republicans for appearing to bring phones into highly-classified SCIF room MORE (D-Calif.) and Seth Moulton Seth MoultonReddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian presses Congress for paid paternity leave 2020 Presidential Candidates Rep. Joe Kennedy has history on his side in Senate bid MORE (D-Mass.). The only remaining sitting House member in the crowded field is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTrump's Syria withdrawal: The right idea, disastrously executed Panel: Impeachment debate, Hillary "gaslights" on Tulsi Clinton 2020 whisper campaign hits new heights MORE (D-Hawaii).

Ryan, a nine-term congressman, announced his presidential campaign in April, positioning himself as a moderate voice equipped to speak to concerns by working-class voters in regions of the country that voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE after twice supporting former President Obama.

“I wanted to give voice to the forgotten communities that have been left behind by globalization and automation. And I’m proud of this campaign, because I believe we’ve done that,” Ryan said in the campaign video. “We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States.”

He failed to gain much support, however, with his campaign reporting he raised $425,731 between July and September, far behind both the rest of the field and the $895,000 he raised in the second quarter of 2019. The RealClearPolitics polling average indicated his support in the primaries hovering around 0.6 percent.

Ryan qualified for the first two Democratic presidential debates in June and July but he failed to qualify beyond that. Ryan has not yet made a decision on an endorsement, according to his campaign.