NH Warren campaign office broken into

The Manchester, N.H., headquarters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Ocasio-Cortez grills Zuckerberg over political ad policy MORE’s (D-Mass.) campaign was broken into Wednesday, a campaign staffer said, according to The Associated Press.

The Wednesday night break-in also targeted other offices in the same building, according to Andrew Taverrite, Warren’s New Hampshire communications director. Taverrite said the campaign is working with police on investigating the incident, adding, “We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The burglary was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to electronic logs. Warren has a town hall scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Dartmouth College, about 75 miles northwest of Manchester.

Numerous candidates in the crowded Democratic field have made frequent stops in the Granite State ahead its presidential primary, the nation’s first, on Feb. 11. Warren has opened a lead in several recent polls of the state, including a YouGov poll released Oct. 13 that showed her in first place with the support of 32 percent of respondents.