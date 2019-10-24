Sanders to release health records by end of year

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap MORE (I-Vt.), a top-tier Democratic presidential candidate, said he will “probably” release his health records by the end of the year during an interview Thursday with The Associated Press.

“I want to make it comprehensive,” Sanders told the AP, regarding the release of his health records, ahead of an event in Iowa. “The answer is I will, probably by the end of the year.”

Sanders, 78, recently suffered from a heart attack. He has said he is feeling well and returned to the campaign trail after taking a brief leave to rest at home in Vermont. ADVERTISEMENT

He told AP he doesn’t expect his records to be very different than the information he released during his 2016 campaign.

“Nothing much has changed except that I had a heart attack, and I look forward to a full recovery there,” Sanders said. “So, I don’t think it’ll be all too revelatory.”

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave AP a more definite answer later, saying Sanders plans to release the records by the end of December. He said he expects the statement from Sanders's doctor to show the senator has made a “full recovery” from the heart attack.

A Sanders campaign spokesman was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill regarding the release of his health records.

At 78, Sanders would be the oldest U.S. president.

Fellow top candidates former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report The Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won't convict Trump MORE, at 76, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSaagar Enjeti questions Warren's authenticity on 'Medicare for all' All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Ocasio-Cortez grills Zuckerberg over political ad policy MORE (D-Mass.), at 70, would also be the oldest presidents to enter a first term, beating out President Trump Donald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE who entered office at 70.

Biden pledged to release his health records before the Iowa caucus during the last debate in Ohio earlier this month.

A Warren campaign spokeswoman told CNN the senator also plans to release her medical records ahead of the Iowa caucus.