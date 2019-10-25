Gabbard won't seek reelection to Congress, focuses on presidential bid

Presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTim Ryan drops out of 2020 presidential race Klobuchar qualifies for November debate Trump's Syria withdrawal: The right idea, disastrously executed MORE (D-Hawaii) announced early Friday morning that she would not seek reelection to Congress as she continues her bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

In a series of tweets, the Iraq War veteran who was first elected to the House in 2012 thanked “the people of Hawai'i for allowing me to serve you in Congress” while asking for them to support her bid for the White House.

I'm so grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for allowing me to serve you in Congress for the last 7 years. Throughout my life, I’ve always made my decisions based on where I felt I could do the most good. In light of the challenges we face, I believe I can... https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl pic.twitter.com/h3wM6AZLMs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

... best serve the people of Hawaiʻi & our country as President and Commander-in-Chief. As president, I will immediately begin work to end the new cold war & nuclear arms race ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

... end our interventionist foreign policy of being the world’s police, toppling dictators and governments we don’t like, and redirect our precious resources towards serving the needs of the people here at home ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

I'm fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief. So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020. I humbly ask for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

Gabbard was facing a primary bid from Hawaii state Senator Kai Kahele (D), who thanked the Congresswoman for her service in a statement, while saying that her presidential bid had left her district “without a voice in Washington.”

“Since announcing her Presidential candidacy in January 2019, Congresswoman Gabbard has worked hard visiting towns and cities across the United States,” Kahele said in a statement shortly after Gabbard's announcement. “This dedication, while worthy of admiration, meant that her congressional district was often left without a voice in Washington, D.C. I wholly respect and appreciate the Congresswoman’s decision not to seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives as she pursues the Presidency. I thank her for her service, and I wish her and her family the best going forward.”

Gabbard has struggled to gain ground in the crowded 2020 Democratic field. In a RealClearPolitics average of polls, she is currently in 10th place with 1.3 percent of the vote.

She has not yet reached the Democratic National Committee qualification thresholds for the debate in November. She has met the threshold in one of four qualifying polls she would need to be on the stage.

In recent weeks, Gabbard has made headlines for feuding with 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhat the Democrats should have learned from the special counsel Bruce Springsteen: Trump 'doesn't have a grasp' on what being American means Bannon returns from exile to wage impeachment battle for Trump MORE.

Clinton appeared to suggest last week that Gabbard was a "Russian asset" and was being groomed for a third party run. The congresswoman has in turn called Clinton the "queen of warmongers."