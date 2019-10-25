Biden dismisses cash advantage of opponents: 'I'm not worried'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Sanders to release health records by end of year Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmakers asking to be arrested, citing privilege MORE says he's not worried if other presidential candidates have more money than his campaign.

Biden expressed confidence in his campaign, arguing he remains the front-runner despite questions about his ability to raise money — and whether that will weaken his operation as the campaign goes on.

"I know I'm the front-runner," Biden said in a CBS News interview.

"Find me a national poll with a notable – a couple exceptions," he said, arguing he's been in the lead in most polls. "This is a marathon."

He said he wasn't worried about his fundraising.

"We're on a course to do extremely well. I'm not worried about being able to fund this campaign. I really am not, truly," he said.

Biden raised $15.2 million last quarter and had just $8.9 million on hand.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to release health records by end of year Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' Saagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' MORE (I-Vt.), in contrast, has nearly $34 million in cash on hand, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to release health records by end of year Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Warren faces tough choices on 'Medicare for All' funding | Dems demand answers on Tom Price's charter flights | Medicaid expansion nears 2020 ballot in Oklahoma Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' MORE (D-Mass.) has $26 million in cash on hand after the third-quarter. Sanders raised $25 million and Warren raised $24.6 million in the last quarter.

Biden has led the crowded Democratic field in many polls, although Warren has also been at the top of the pack.

The former vice president's average support on polling aggregate site Real Clear Politics is 27.2 percent, Warren's is 21.8 percent and Sanders's is 17.3.