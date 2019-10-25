PBS, Politico to co-host sixth Democratic debate in December

By Joe Concha - 10/25/19 10:09 AM EDT
 
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Friday that the party's sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will be co-hosted by PBS and Politico on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

PBS or Politico has not hosted any debates so far in the 2020 election cycle.

The DNC announced the new hosts in a statement that also spelled out tougher qualification criteria for the debate.

A fifth debate is planned for Nov. 20 in Georgia and will be co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. The four debates already held to this point have included two broadcast on CNN, one simulcast across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, and another broadcast on ABC.

The DNC has said it will stage a total of 12 primary debates during this election cycle, with six in 2019 and six in 2020, culminating in April. 

The last Democratic primary debate drew an average audience of 8.3 million viewers for CNN on Oct. 15, the smallest TV audience for the 2020 White House contenders so far.
 
The CNN audience was a sharp drop from the third Democratic debate on ABC, which drew more than 14 million viewers for its debate in September. 

The largest audience for a Democratic debate so far in the 2020 campaign cycle is 18.1 million viewers during the second round of the first Democratic debate simulcast across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 27.
 
The largest viewership for any primary debate occurred in August 2015 on Fox News, with the network drawing more than 24 million viewers for Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpCharles Barkley: 'Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up' Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE's first debate during the 2016 Republican presidential primary race.
