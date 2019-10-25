PBS, Politico to co-host sixth Democratic debate in December

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Friday that the party's sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will be co-hosted by PBS and Politico on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

PBS or Politico has not hosted any debates so far in the 2020 election cycle.

The DNC announced the new hosts in a statement that also spelled out tougher qualification criteria for the debate.

A fifth debate is planned for Nov. 20 in Georgia and will be co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. The four debates already held to this point have included two broadcast on CNN, one simulcast across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, and another broadcast on ABC.

The DNC has said it will stage a total of 12 primary debates during this election cycle, with six in 2019 and six in 2020, culminating in April.