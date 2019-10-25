DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday announced tougher criteria for the sixth primary debate set to take place in December, a move that is likely to further winnow the field of presidential candidates who will be on stage.

To qualify for the Dec. 19 debate, White House hopefuls must meet one of two polling thresholds: 4 percent support in at least four polls, either national surveys or statewide polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada; or 6 percent support in two single-state surveys in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

The new standards exceed the polling criteria for the November debate, which required candidates register at least 3 percent in four or more qualifying polls or 5 percent in two single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

Qualifying polls for December must be sponsored by one of 16 designated media and polling entities and meet other specific criteria, including release dates between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12.

In addition, candidates must receive contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors, as well as a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.

The criteria for the November debate requires candidates amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors, including a minimum of 600 donors per state in at least 20 states.

The qualifying deadline for the December debate is Dec. 12.