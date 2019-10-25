DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate

By Rafael Nam - 10/25/19 10:25 AM EDT
 
DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday announced tougher criteria for the sixth primary debate set to take place in December, a move that is likely to further winnow the field of presidential candidates who will be on stage.

To qualify for the Dec. 19 debate, White House hopefuls must meet one of two polling thresholds: 4 percent support in at least four polls, either national surveys or statewide polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada; or 6 percent support in two single-state surveys in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

The new standards exceed the polling criteria for the November debate, which required candidates register at least 3 percent in four or more qualifying polls or 5 percent in two single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

Qualifying polls for December must be sponsored by one of 16 designated media and polling entities and meet other specific criteria, including release dates between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12.

In addition, candidates must receive contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors, as well as a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.

The criteria for the November debate requires candidates amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors, including a minimum of 600 donors per state in at least 20 states.

The qualifying deadline for the December debate is Dec. 12.

The DNC also announced that PBS Newshour and Politico will be co-hosting the December debate.
 
The DNC has gradually tightened its criteria for the debates, requiring candidates to demonstrate wider support to make it to the stage.
 
The first two debates, in June and July, featured 20 candidates each spread across four nights. But only 10 candidates made it to the September debate, while 12 made it to this month's debate after the polling and fundraising criteria were tightened.
 
So far, nine candidates have qualified for the November debate: former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Sanders to release health records by end of year Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmakers asking to be arrested, citing privilege MORE, Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to release health records by end of year Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Warren faces tough choices on 'Medicare for All' funding | Dems demand answers on Tom Price's charter flights | Medicaid expansion nears 2020 ballot in Oklahoma Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSanders to release health records by end of year Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' Saagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign signals openness to super PACs as tool to defeat Trump RNC spokeswoman: Trump fundraising haul driven by small-dollar donations Poll: Warren leads Sanders by 4 points in California MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' Sanders campaign hits Biden over 'reversal' on super PACs Biden campaign signals openness to super PACs as tool to defeat Trump MORE, finance executive Tom SteyerThomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSaagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' Klobuchar qualifies for November debate All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate MORE, businessman Andrew YangAndrew YangKrystal Ball rips Yang: 'Freedom dividend will not deliver without the freedom to have good health care' Krystal Ball: Why Andrew Yang is wrong on Medicare For All; Saagar Enjeti exposes "Poll-tested Pete" corporate pivot Klobuchar qualifies for November debate MORE, Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerKlobuchar qualifies for November debate All-female panel to moderate November Democratic primary debate Booker: 'Democrats don't need more candidates to enter' MORE (D-N.J.) and Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar qualifies for November debate Krystal Ball: 'Friendship debate question wasn't entirely useless' House passes third bill aimed at preventing foreign election interference MORE (D-Minn.).
 
Failure to qualify for the debates has contributed to the decision by some candidates to drop out of the race, because absence from the stages took away chances to introduce themselves to primary voters and further hurt their fundraising.
 
Earlier this year, more than two dozen contenders were in the race, one of the largest fields ever. There are now 18 candidates.
 
Among those who have dropped out are New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioNYPD, de Blasio contradict Trump lawyer: President would be charged if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue New York City police officers to get free mental health care as department faces rise in officer suicides Two members of far-right 'Proud Boys' sentenced to prison for part in New York street brawl MORE, Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandSanders seeks spark from Ocasio-Cortez at Queens rally Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — House passes resolution rebuking Trump over Syria | Sparks fly at White House meeting on Syria | Dems say Trump called Pelosi a 'third-rate politician' | Trump, Graham trade jabs Senate confirms Trump's Air Force secretary pick MORE (D-N.Y.), and most recently, Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) John RyanTim Ryan drops out of 2020 presidential race The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Third-quarter fundraising sets Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg apart MORE (D-Ohio).
 
-- Updated at 11:03 a.m.
