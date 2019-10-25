Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar to hold Minneapolis rally

White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to release health records by end of year Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' Saagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' MORE (I-Vt.) will hold a rally with freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarRNC spokeswoman: Trump fundraising haul driven by small-dollar donations The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — White House cheers Republicans for storming impeachment hearing House Republican defends protest of closed-door hearing MORE (D-Minn.) at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis next month.

“Sanders and Omar, together with local leaders and activists, will rally to unite supporters of all backgrounds around the fight for economic, environmental and racial justice, and need to take on corporate greed and the corruption of Donald Trump,” Sanders’s campaign announced in an email Friday.

Omar endorsed Sanders amid the slate of 2020 Democratic candidates last week, confirming her support in a tweet alongside fellow progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmakers asking to be arrested, citing privilege Ocasio-Cortez, Mooney spar on Twitter over closed-door impeachment hearings CNN president calls out Facebook over 'absolutely ludicrous' policy on political ads MORE (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibRNC spokeswoman: Trump fundraising haul driven by small-dollar donations Live coverage: Zuckerberg testifies before House on Facebook's Libra project The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Diplomat's 'powerful' testimony and 'lynching' attract headlines MORE (D-Mich.).

“Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography,” Omar said in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez also threw her support behind Sanders at a rally earlier this month, telling a crowd of supporters "it wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage."

Meanwhile, Tlaib is due to hold her own rally with Sanders on Sunday.

President Trump Donald John TrumpCharles Barkley: 'Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up' Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE attacked Omar at his own Minnesota rally earlier this month, accusing her of being an “America-hating socialist.” Omar later tweeted the attack, saying “His hate is no match for our movement. Stand with me by donating now.”

At his rally just now, Trump called me an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace.” He shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me.



His hate is no match for our movement. Stand with me by donating now: https://t.co/QdUrT9zJsr pic.twitter.com/Ik8I9zlRTf — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 10, 2019

The Sanders campaign event will take place in the university’s Northrop Auditorium on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.