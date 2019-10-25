Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Sanders to release health records by end of year Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmakers asking to be arrested, citing privilege MORE has an 11-point lead over the next closest contender in South Carolina, but recent gains by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to release health records by end of year Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Warren faces tough choices on 'Medicare for All' funding | Dems demand answers on Tom Price's charter flights | Medicaid expansion nears 2020 ballot in Oklahoma Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' Sanders campaign hits Biden over 'reversal' on super PACs Biden campaign signals openness to super PACs as tool to defeat Trump MORE (D) have cut into his advantage, according to a new poll.

The latest Post and Courier survey finds Biden on top of the crowded Democratic field in the Palmetto State at 30 percent support, followed by Warren at 19 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to release health records by end of year Warren faces tough choices on funding 'Medicare for all' Saagar Enjeti dismisses Buttigieg over policies: He 'really is a neoliberal shapeshifter' MORE (I-Vt.) at 13 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign signals openness to super PACs as tool to defeat Trump RNC spokeswoman: Trump fundraising haul driven by small-dollar donations Poll: Warren leads Sanders by 4 points in California MORE (D-Calif.) at 11 percent and Buttigieg at 9 percent.

Biden is down 6 points over the same poll from August, while Warren has moved up 2 points and Buttigieg has gained 4 points since August.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, Biden led the next closest contender by 31 points. That advantage dipped to 20 points in June, 19 points in August and now 11 in October.

Biden is running near the top in the three other early voting states as well, but South Carolina is viewed by many as his firewall, as he continues to lead the field among black voters, who make up about two-thirds of the Democratic primary electorate in the state.

But the Post and Courier survey found that Biden’s decline in South Carolina has largely been driven by African American women. Biden has lost 13 points month-over-month among that important voting bloc, and he has lost 10 points among women overall.

The Post and Courier-Change Research survey of 731 likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina was conducted between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 and has a 3.6 percentage point margin of error.