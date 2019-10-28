The Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do

The Democrats seeking the presidency are entering the most critical phase yet of their campaigns with fewer than 100 days left before the first contest, the Iowa caucuses.

There are 18 candidates left in the field, after Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate Trump rips Tim Ryan after he drops out of Democratic race MORE (D-Ohio) became the latest to drop out last week. There are likely five candidates, at most, who have a realistic chance of becoming the nominee.

What do they need to do?

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump 'an idiot' for saying Russian interference a 'hoax' Biden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE

Biden was the undisputed front-runner in the early stages and retains a slender lead in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) national polling average.

But Biden has come under pressure from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike Tlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally MORE (D-Mass.) in particular. She has surpassed him in several national polls and is also leading the polling averages in the two vital early states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden needs to improve across the board if his early strength is not to melt away.

The former vice president’s debate performances have been generally poor. At times he has meandered to such an extent that questions about his age and vigor become unavoidable. Biden is 76, which would make him the oldest person ever elected president if he won in 2020.

Biden has also struggled in terms of fundraising, trailing in fourth in money raised in the third quarter. His campaign last week dropped its prior objections to super PACs — a move presumably made out of necessity, but which drew criticism from Warren and her fellow progressive, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race Democratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE (I-Vt.).

There is a broader problem, too. There is little evidence, by any metric, that Biden is sparking any great excitement among the Democratic base.

Biden’s support has proven more durable than his critics expected, but he is nearing a moment of truth.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass)

Warren has shown far greater momentum than any other candidate in the race.

She can credibly claim to be a co-front-runner, at least, alongside Biden, thanks to her polling standing in the early states, her fundraising prowess and the large crowds she draws to her rallies.

But her prominence brings challenges too. At the most recent debate, in Ohio, Warren came under far more sustained attack from her rivals than ever before. She held up adequately but unspectacularly. And there will likely be more jabs to come, starting with the next debate in Georgia on Nov. 20.

Warren has often faced the critique that she is less electable against President Trump Donald John Trump'Veterans for impeachment' signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, 'lock him up' chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller's mother: Daughter might still be alive 'If Obama had been as decisive' as Trump MORE than more centrist figures such as Biden. She and her supporters vigorously push back against the charge, but how persuasive she is on that point will be crucial, given the Democratic ardor for defeating Trump above all else.

Warren’s lead in Iowa is not a wide one — she is up by fewer than 4 points in the RCP average — and a loss there could put her whole strategy in peril.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sanders has bounced back since he had a heart attack earlier this month, delivering a vigorous “comeback” performance at the Ohio debate and holding a huge New York City rally at which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally Sanders, Tlaib make donations to Detroit marching band Facebook Green New Deal ad tests Ocasio-Cortez's concerns about the platform MORE (D-N.Y.) delivered an emphatic endorsement of him.

For Sanders, the question is whether he can expand his support. While Warren’s standing in the polls has risen consistently over time, Sanders has plateaued at best. He has not risen above 20 percent support in the RCP national average since May. He stood at 17.3 percent on Friday afternoon.

Skeptics note that Sanders performed so strongly in 2016 in part because he was the only credible alternative to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, 'lock him up' chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE. A multicandidate field has posed bigger challenges.

Still, Sanders retains a fervent base of support, which in turn has given him a lot of money. He raised more than any other candidate in the third quarter

Can Sanders use his money to somehow catapult himself past Warren in Iowa or New Hampshire? His viability as a potential nominee likely depends on it.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike 2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death MORE (D)

Buttigieg’s appeal is plain: He is a very youthful, media-savvy messenger for the same kind of centrism espoused by Biden, who is almost 40 years his senior.

Is that enough? Probably not, unless Biden’s bid truly implodes.

Still, Buttigieg has been making progress in opinion polls, particularly in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University put him in second place, behind Warren, with 20 percent support in the Hawkeye State.

A strong performance in the first state could propel Buttigieg into real contention. But he has struggled mightily to elicit any significant support from black voters. Unless that changes, it will likely be fatal to any hopes he has of becoming the nominee.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike Harris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum MORE (D-Calif.)

Harris has had a disappointing stretch of late.

She briefly soared in the polls after mounting a vigorous assault on Biden on race-related issues in the first debates in Miami in late June.

But she has slid since then and now appears to have been eclipsed by Buttigieg. She is running at around 5 percent in national polling averages, and is polling even lower than that in Iowa.

Getting voters to take a second look in such a crowded field is a challenge — and even more so for Harris, who has been dogged about questions as to her core beliefs and consistency throughout her campaign.

She can shine in debates, however, and will likely need to score big in the two remaining clashes this year if she hopes to vault back into real contention.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWatch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Most oppose reparations for slavery: poll The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum 100 days to Iowa: Uncertainty reigns over fluid race MORE (D-Minn.)

Booker and Klobuchar are significant names on the national stage, but both have struggled to get traction in this race.

Hypothetically, they could have some massive debate moment, or Biden’s bid could fall apart, creating more room in the center-left lane in which they both run.

Short of that, though, they seem doomed to also-ran status.